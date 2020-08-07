Rule of Law: NYCN honours Ozekhome for defending human rights in Nigeria

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has presented to the leading Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the award of Garkuwan Mattassan Arewa (the shield of Northern Youth) and Paragon of Judicial Transformation.

The group profusely eulogised Ozekhome for consistently and courageously speaking truth to power, interrogating authority, defending human rights of Nigerians and standing up for democracy, rule of law, transparency and due process in governance. The group led by its president, Dr Isa Abubakar, thanked Dr Ozekhome for being the voice of the voiceless and fearlessly filling in the shoes of his late mentor, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN.

The group comprising of 6 men and 2 ladies was led by its president, Dr Isa Abubakar, who presented the plaque and medal symbolising Chief Ozekhome’s induction into the Arewa Youth Council Hall of Fame, to the senior lawyer at his Maitama, Abuja office.

Other members of the group included the Vice President, Engr Labaran Abubakar, Abdulmalik Alfa, Esq (Legal Adviser), Hajia Zainab Abubakar (Director, Gender), Hajia Salmat Ibrahim (Financial Secretary), Hon Yahaya Garuba (North-West Co-ordinator), Hon Haruna Gwanem, Director, Programmes) and Hon Yahuza Yusuf (Co-ordinator, North Central).