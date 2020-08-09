Grassroots Mobilization: Lagos residents have accepted ‘Lagos for Lagos’ vision

The Somolu Local Government and Bariga Local Council Development area (LCDA) structure of Team Jandor was on Saturday inaugurated as the sociopolitical group continues to gain widespread acceptability across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs of Lagos state.

The Central Coordinator of the group, Funke Ijayekunle, represented by the State Youth Leader, Mr. Simeon Olasunkanmi David, urged the newly inaugurated executives to deliver on the tasks that have been assigned to them. Ijayekunle said, “I have seen us working on with renewed vigor on daily basis, I am confident that together, as state and LGA/LCDA executives, we will all continue to put in our best in leading the way to the Lagos of our dreams. I urge you to align with the vision of our Lead Visioner, by looking out for one another and impacting lives around us even with our barely adequate resources, whilst bringing in more Lagosians into this Jandor Family.”

The executive were inaugurated in different batches in accordance to the NCDC guidelines. Those inaugurated in Somolu LG include: the Coordinator; Mr. Ayodeji Olowoopejo, Assistant Coordinator; Alausa Abeebat Abiola, Secretary; Oreniwa Olabimpe, Women leader; Adeyemi Afolashade, Youth leader; Raheem Afeez, Director of Welfare; Oladipupo Olayinka and the director of mobilization; Alabi Mary Adebisi.

Also inaugurated were the executive members of Bariga LCDA: the coordinator; Chief Omolade Samson, Assistant Coordinator; Oguntimirin Oluwaseun, Secretary; Awosefaju Olabode Samuel, Women leader; Ayoola Toyin, Youth Leader; Okutubo Bolanle, Director of welfare, and the director of mobilization; Mariam Popoola respectively.

While welcoming the newly inaugurated executives officially to the ‘Jandor Family’, the central coordinator on behalf of the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul–Azeez Olajide Adediran, admonished all members to “stay motivated and committed to see the Lagos for Lagos dream a reality”. In a swift response, the Coordinator of Somolu LG, Mrs. Ayodeji Olowoopejo, declared that most residents already keyed to the ‘Lagos for Lagos’ vision, expressing their readiness to support their own.

The State youth Leader who represented the Central Coordinator was accompanied to the inauguration by the State Welfare Officer, Alhaja Olapeju Jabar, the deputy Director of Mobilization Lagos East,Alhaja Abosede Lamina and Deputy State Women Leader Abimbola Ojoye.