Belarus election: Opposition disputes Lukashenko landslide win

The main challenger to Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko has refused to accept the autocratic president won 80% of the vote in Sunday’s election.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s campaign said results published on Monday morning “completely contradict common sense”. This follows thousands of arrests after protesters and riot police clashed in the capital Minsk and other cities. A lack of scrutiny – no observers were present – has led to widespread fears of vote-rigging in the poll.

The election was held amid growing frustration at Mr Lukashenko’s leadership, with opposition rallies attracting large crowds. The preceding days saw a crackdown on activists and journalists.

The president has described opposition supporters as “sheep” controlled from abroad, and vowed not to allow the country to be torn apart.