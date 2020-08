President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Governors from the six North-East states. It was learnt that all service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police are in attendance.

The meeting is holding after the Governors, over the weekend, appointed Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, as Chairman of the region’s Governors Forum.

The Governors have pledged to partner with the government to fight Boko Haram and requested for more hardware for the military to tackle insurgency in the region.