Defeating Insecurity & Corruption: Inter-Faith clerics unite behind Buhari in prayers

The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace on Saturday, said it is united in prayers behind President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to rid the nation of criminal elements and corrupt individuals.

According to the Christian and Islamic clerics, the president is the target of evil force who are not happy with his progress in the anti-graft campaign and the war against insurgency.

The religious leaders made this known at the grand finale of the 21 days Inter-Faith Prayer and Intercessory programme at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

They insist that Nigerians owe it a duty to show gratitude for the preservation of the president’s life despite the avalanche of conspiracies against him and his administration.

The clerics also assured the president of total support spiritually in the numerous battles facing the country urging all Nigerians to imbibe the habit of praying for their leaders and the country.