Jandor commiserate with Imam Ahmad Tijani Ali Cisse on the demise of his mother, Ya Fatou Niass and uncle, Sheikh Ahmad Tijani

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, has commiserated with Sheikh Ahmad Tijani Ali Cisse, having lost his mother, Ya Fatou Niass, and his Uncle Sheikh Ahmad Tijani.

In a message to the spiritual leader of the Tijaniyya Sufi order, Jandor expressed shock at the loss of the Sheikh’s dear ones, describing their demise as too rude to contain. He, however, urged the Sheik to seek fortress in Almighty Allah who is the giver and taker of lives.

Jandor urged the Senegalese Islamic Scholar to take the situation as motivation to worship Almighty Allah more than ever and continue to be a good role model to his followers.

“May Almighty Allah grant the deceased Aljanah Fridaus,” he said.