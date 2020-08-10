Security operatives apprehend bandits terrorising Southern Kaduna

Security operatives in a bid to curtail attacks and isolated killings in Southern Kaduna have arrested some bandits and criminals suspected to be members of gangs disturbing the area.

The Sector Commander of Operation Safe Haven in Kafanchan, Colonel David Nwakonobi told newsmen that eight suspects were arrested at different locations with dangerous weapons in their possession during the operation carried out by the task force.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects include locally fabricated pump action guns, locally made pistols, 9 mm ammunition, machetes, and motorcycles.

One of the militiamen involved in the last attack in one of the communities was killed in a shootout and his corpse was discovered in Kibori village during a rescue operation by the troops according to Colonel Nwakonobi.