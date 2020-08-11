Grassroots Mobilisation: We have the numbers to make ‘Lagos for Lagos’ a reality – Aromire

– Apapa LG, Apapa – Iganmu LCDA inaugurated

‘Lagos for Lagos’ is more than just a slogan, the people of Apapa Local Government and Apapa – Iganmu Local Council Development area have adopted the initiative of Team Jandor, the Lagos based Sociopolitical group, on their to do list by registering more members and taking the message to the grassroots.

This was contained in the acceptance speech of the newly inaugurated Coordinator of Apapa LG, Mr. Moshood Aromire, during the inaugural ceremony at the weekend. Aromire said, “aside the fact that we have the numbers to make ‘Lagos for Lagos’ a reality, we are not resting yet, until everyone drinks Jandor, eats Jandor and see the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, as our sure bet.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the new executives, the central – coordinator of the group, Funke Ijayekunle, charged the new executives to take their functions as a way to bring a new life to the people, making Lagos a better place for all.

“Today, with our gathering at this event with strict observance of the NCDC and the state government issued Covid-19 guidelines, I believe strongly that nothing could be more important to this team than the actualization of our Lagos for Lagos project which will be birth only when we deliver on the tasks that have been assigned to us, and we must not fail. From what I have seen us working on with renewed vigor on daily basis, I am confident that together, as state and LGA/LCDA executives, we will all continue to put in our best in leading the way to the Lagos of our dreams.”

“On behalf of the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, I congratulate you on this great feat and I welcome you to the big happy family,” she said. The new executives for Apapa LG are: the Coordinator; Aromire Moshood, Assistant Coordinator; Fatima Ishola, Secretary; Aduragbemi Adebo , Women Leader; Afusat Abu, Youth Leader; Hammed Olasode, Director of Welfare; Anthony Mega, Director of Mobilisation; Mrs. Afusat Abu Abolarin.