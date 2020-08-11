‘Lagos for Lagos’ is now the new anthem at the grassroots – Balogun

– Team Jandor inaugurate Agege LG, Ojodu and Orile – Agege LCDAs structures

The Team Jandor’s ‘Lagos for Lagos’ initiative has been christened as the grassroots anthem across the Local Governments and Local Council development areas of Lagos state. According to the Coordinator of the Agege LG, Mr. Majoro Balogun, when sharing his experience at the inaugural ceremony, he said, aside the people’s overwhelming calls and messages, showing interest in the movement, they have equally recorded increase in daily registration of new members from different wards.

He also confirmed that his colleagues across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council development areas also shared similar testimonies. Balogun said ‘Lagos for Lagos’ is the new anthem at the grassroots.

The newly inaugurated executive members are:

Agege LG: Coordinator; Majaro Balogun, Assistant Coordinator; Ayoade Eniola Adejoke, Secretary; Taofeek Olamilekan, Women Leader; Mrs. Abe Saidat, Youth Leader; Thomas Lawal, Director of Welfare; Adewuyi Abiodun. Orile – Agege LCDA: Coordinator; Bashorun Mayokun, Assistant Coordinator; Olalekan Ajibade, Secretary; Friday Ibhadode, Women Leader; Ogunbero Bola, Youth Leader; Lateefat Olaonipekun, Director of Welfare; Falolu Funmilola.

The Central Coordinator, Mrs. Funke Ijayekunle, had appreciated the members of the group across the state for extending the kind gestures of the Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, to the grassroots. Also inaugurated were the executives of Ojodu LCDA. The new executives include; the Coordinator; Abiodun Ayileka, Assistant Coordinator; Ganiu Olalekan, Secretary; Isaac Ajani, Women Leader; Mrs. Folake Makanjuola, Youth Leader; Olumide Omitade, Director of Welfare; Risquot Adigun, Director of Mobilisation; Oladosu Sulaimon.

In his remarks, the coordinator of Ojodu LCDA, Mr. Abiodun Ayileka, assured of the team’s readiness to ensure that no one is left out of the ‘Lagos for Lagos’ initiative. Present at the inauguration include: the state organizing secretary, Mr. Tajudeen Aremu, State Coordinator of Ndi-Igbo in Team Jandor, Chief Jonathan Nnaji, the Assistant State Publicity Secretary Mr Ayo Austin among others.