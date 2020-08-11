Trial of ex-AGF Adoke resumes in Abuja

The trial of the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke has resumed in Abuja. The former AGF will be arraigned today alongside Aliyu Abubakar who is an Abuja based businessman, before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court.

During the last sitting, the defendants pleaded not guilty to a 14-count charge filed against them bordering on money laundering. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in June filed an additional seven charges against the former AGF over money laundering allegations involving about N400 million.

Mr Adoke’s trial was expected to begin last week but it was stalled due to the amended charges. The initial charge contained seven counts, with six of them relating to Mr. Adoke.

At the resumed trial, the prosecutor, Bala Sanga, informed the court of an amended charge he filed on July 29 which was served on all the defendants.