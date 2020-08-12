COVID-19: President Buhari approves N8.49bn for procurement of test kits

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N8.49billion for the procurement of test kits by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The approval was given at the end of the 11th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday. It was learnt that the sum is meant for the procurement of 12 items in various quantities for the testing of COVID-19 in the country.

This comes after the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, presented a memo on behalf of the centre at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The council also held a one-minute silence for late ex-Ministers, retired Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide and retired Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

Rear Admiral Olumide died at 82 years while Maj. Gen. Momah passed away aged 77.