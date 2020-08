The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday held a one-minute silence for late ex-Ministers, retired Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide and retired Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

Rear Admiral Olumide died at 82 years while Maj. Gen. Momah passed away aged 77.

The 11th FEC virtual meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and was held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.