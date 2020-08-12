Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama recovers from COVID-19

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative to the virus. Mr Onyeama disclosed this on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday following three weeks of self-isolation.

The Minister expressed gratitude to his family, President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the medical team that attended to him as well as Nigerians for their prayers, care and support.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone,” the minister added.