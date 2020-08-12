International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila advocates more youth empowerment

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advocated for a more comprehensive engagement of the Nigerian youth by government at all levels. Gbajabiamila said relegating the Nigerian youth to the background by the governments is inimical to the national development of the country being the most critical segment of any society.

The Speaker, who stated this while delivering a keynote address in a webinar for the commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day, organised by the Office of the Speaker and the Nigerian Youth Parliament, also noted that the Nigerian youth need to show greater interest in government and governance.

According to Gbajabiamila, one of the most effective means of participating in government by the youths is to constantly engage their representatives in the legislature at all levels. “In his lifetime, President Nelson Mandela of South Africa, asked of citizens and policymakers thus: ‘”We must recognize the contributions young people make to our society. We must build upon the imagination, energy, vibrancy and talents of these our precious national assets”, he said.

Gbajabiamila added, “This is an obvious imperative, more so in a country like ours with a massive and ever-growing youth bulge. Yet, often when I imagine what it must feel like to be a young person coming of age in Nigeria today, I think about the challenges that limit promise.

“Our country will not reach its full potentials until governments at all levels learn to engage with the changing values, needs, and expectations of Nigeria’s youth.

“All our dreams of prosperity hinge on our ability to provide the physical infrastructure, the legal framework, the cultural and social support required to unleash the innovative potential of our young people.