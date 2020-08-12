NECO releases exam timetable, wants staff to sign Oath of Allegiance

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released timetable and guidelines for the conduct of the 2020 examinations for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination for students in exit class.

Registrar of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital. According to the Registrar, NECO SSCE would commence from October 5 to November 18, 2020; while NECO Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will commence from August 24 to September 4, and the National Common Entrance Examination for Junior Secondary School into the Federal Unity Colleges would hold on October 17.

Obioma also stated that NECO examination officials will be made to sign an oath of allegiance as a requirement to participate in their respective roles and responsibilities. He explained that the council is exploring the possibility of installing CCTV cameras in all its examination centres and custodian points.

“Student and pupils preparing to sit for our examinations are advised to study very hard and avoid the temptation of wanting to cheat during the examination as the council has zero-tolerance for examination malpractice”, he added. The announcement comes two weeks after the Federal Government released a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for JSS 3 and SSS 3.