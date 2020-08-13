‘17 Cows Recovered’: Military details recent successes against bandits in North-West

The Nigerian Military on Thursday outlined some of its recent successes against bandits roaming the country’s North-West region.

In a press statement signed by acting spokesman Bernard Onyeuko, the military said its Operation Sahel Sanity have recovered cattle and arrested suspected bandits in the past few days.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has commended the troops for their gallantry, successes and their resilience,” Onyeuko said in his statement.

“He urges them not to rest on their oars. He further assured the people of the North-West zone of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the military to do better in securing the North-East region from bandits amid calls for the replacement of security Service Chiefs.