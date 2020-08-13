94 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon return home

Ninety-four Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon have returned home on Wednesday evening following the intervention of the Federal Government.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed the arrival of the ladies on its official Twitter handle. A video of the girls, numbering 150, crying for help, had recently gone viral on social media, prompting the Nigerian government to move in.

According to NIDCOM, the ladies who arrived at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos will undergo a 14-day self-isolation in line with the guidelines of the Federal Government on COVID-19.

In a video posted by the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the returnees could be seen singing and thanking the Federal Government for repatriating them.