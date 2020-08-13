Buhari attends virtual commissioning of NCDMB building in Bayelsa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday tuned-in to the virtual commissioning of the 17-story Nigerian Content Tower of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, delivered a speech at the commissioning. The NCDMB building comes with its own 10 Megawatt gas-fired power plant and a 1,000 seater conference hall.

President Buhari is also expected to commission the power plant, which was built in partnership with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, the NCDMB said.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, also attended the commissioning virtually.