Firefighters battle to contain warehouse inferno in Ogba

Two warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC caught fire in Ogba, Lagos, on Thursday morning, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to a press statement put out by the Service, the fire started at about 3 am. “A distress call was received at about 0330hrs to Wemco Road, Ogba where it was discovered on arrival that twin warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC was on fire,” the Service’s Acting Head, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye confirmed in the statement.

She said that immediately when the call was received, the State firefighters were deployed to the scene of the incident from Alausa and Ilupeju Fire Stations to rescue the situation. Adeseye also explained that the cause of the inferno that gutted the warehouses, which are used for storing plastic containers and bottles, is yet to be ascertained at the moment.

While saying that the rescue operations by the firefighters to put off the fire is already at conclusion stage, the Acting Head of the Fire Service informed that there was neither death nor injury recorded as a result of the incident.