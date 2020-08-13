Nigeria, India sign agreement on Outer Space Cooperation

Nigeria on Thursday through a web virtual meeting, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of India on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology in Abuja.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu signed the MoU on behalf of the Nigerian Government while the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Abhay Thakur signed on behalf of the Government of India. The signing ceremony was also witnessed by the Defence attaché of the Indian High Commission, Col. Saghih Dubey and the Acting DG of (NARSDA), Dr. Francis Chizea.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, Onu said the MoU will strengthen the deep historic ties between both nations in terms of Socio-economic development, space exploration, environmental safety and trade. He further said that the two nations had made relentless efforts in ensuring global peace, adding that “Nigeria and India share many historic ties, as both nations have been working closely to ensure global peace”.

The signing of the MoU is a right step in the right direction, as it would accelerate Nigeria’s economic transformation from a resource-based to a knowledge and Innovation-driven economy, Onu added. Onu commended India for its tremendous feat and advancement in space exploration, adding that other developing countries looked up to India to achieve similar feat.