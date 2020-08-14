Insecurity: Special Forces arrive in Southern Kaduna

The Special Forces approved by the Defence Headquarters to halt the senseless killings and restore peace in Southern Kaduna have arrived Kafanchan ahead of their deployment to the various flashpoints in the area later today.

The Special Forces were drawn from the Nigerian Army. They were received at Sector 7, the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven, by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

Addressing the troops, the Commissioner charged them to take the battle to the bandits and ensure that peace and security are restored to southern Kaduna.

He also thanked the Defence headquarters for graciously approving the deployment of the troops to Southern Kaduna, and however, assures the support and cooperation of the state government in making the operation a huge success.

Aruwan also called on non-state actors, especially residents of the affected communities to give their maximum support to the troops during the period of the operation through intelligence sharing mechanism.