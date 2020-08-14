JSS 3 students in Kaduna to resume next week

The Kaduna State government has announced the resumption of classes for Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 students in the state. In a statement on Friday, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education, Phoebe Yayi, revealed that the government has approved Sunday and Monday next week as the resumption dates for the students.

She explained that the decision was taken to allow the students prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled to commence on August 24.

The government also directed all school principals to make arrangements to receive the JSS3 boarding students on Sunday, and the day students on Monday, in line with the COVID-19 regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“All administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3 students.