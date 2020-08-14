Mailafia’s claim on Boko Haram sponsor is fake news, says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has criticised the claim by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, that a governor from the north is the leader of the Boko Haram sect.

In a statement issued on Friday, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, described the claim as fake news, saying it only lends credence to the service’s alert about desperate efforts by some notable personalities to cause a total breakdown of law and order.

According to the secret service, Mailafia as a directing staffer at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), has unrestricted access to security agencies.

“It is disappointing that he never took advantage of these to reach any of the security or related agencies to share the so-called information at his disposal. This, he has agreed to be a grievous error on his part,” Afunanya said.