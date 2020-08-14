NJC recommends appointment of 22 judges for Supreme Court, others

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judges for the Supreme Court and other courts of the federation.

In a statement on Friday, NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, explained that the decision to recommend the appointment of the judges was taken at the second virtual meeting of the Council which held on August 11 and 12 respectively.

The meeting was chaired by the NJC Chairman and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad. A breakdown of the figure indicates that four of the judges are recommended as Supreme Court Justices, three Heads of Court, 11 judges for State High Courts, and four Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

NJC recommended the judges to President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the respective states for the appointments.