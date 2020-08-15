Lagos for Lagos initiative lights up Alimosho

– as TEAM JANDOR inaugurates Alimosho LG, Ipaja – Ayobo, Egbe – Idimu, Mosan – Okunola, Agbado Oke – Odo LCDAs structures

Lagos for Lagos project of TEAM JANDOR, a Lagos based sociopolitical group , is fast becoming a new order in Lagos state, a paradigm shift, drawing the people’s attention to choose for themselves, and to decide on the future to the benefit of everyone without sentiment. This was the notion of the Central Coordinator of TEAM JANDOR, Funke Ijayekunle, during the inaugural ceremony of the executive members of Alimosho Local Government.

Ijayekunle said “Resting on his (Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran) conviction that we should collectively ‘wage war against poverty and not the poor’, Team Jandor has, in the last three years, led the delivery of various projects including the sponsorship of a scholarship scheme for more than one hundred students spread across tertiary institutions, the donation of a fully equipped an ICT centre to a riverine community, delivery of several empowerment programmes for the widows and senior citizens including those who have served the state but are not as lucky to be served in return by the state when most needed, as well as the sponsorship of sports competitions, and capacity building programmes for the youth, amongst other selfless services.”

While welcoming the new executives to the ‘big family’, she added “I urge you to align with the vision of our lead visioner, by looking out for one another and impacting lives around us even with our barely adequate resources, whilst bringing in more Lagosians into this Jandor Family. This indeed is the true spirit of a Jandor ambassador.”

The new executives inaugurated are:

Alimosho Local Government – Coordinator; David Olusola Oyenekan, Assistant Coordinator; Wakeel Oyedele, Secretary; Munirudeen Sadiku, Women Leader; Oluwakemi Kuforiji, Youth Leader; Wunmi Raheem, Director of welfare; Olayinka Lateefat, Director of Mobilisation; Alhaja Kudirat Oyebola.

Others Local Council Development Areas are;

Agbado Oke – Odo: Coordinator; Mrs. Olabode Damilola, Assistant Coordinator; Mr. Abdulsalam Shakiru, Secretary; Mrs. Adeniyi Bukola, Women Leader; Alhaja Fatumbi Mulikat, Youth Leader; Mr. Olaoye Femi, Director of welfare; Mrs. Ola Omolara, Director of Mobilisation; Mrs. Yetunde Rahman

Mosan – Okunola: Coordinator; Hajia Fauziya Zakariya, Assistant Coordinator; Olamide Adetu, Secretary; John Ibijemilusi, Women Leader; Idowu Adodo, Youth Leader; Ayinla Olalekan, Director of welfare; Sasore.

Egbe Idimu: Coordinator; Alh. Abdul – Fatai Gafar, Assistant Coordinator; Olaleye Eniafe, Secretary; Mr. Yusuf Ismaheel, Women Leader; Hon. Mrs K.S Aminu, Youth Leader; Hon. Tokunbo, Director of welfare; Mrs. Yinka Ododo.

Ipaja/Ayobo: Coordinator; Odemuyiwa Modupe, Assistant Coordinator; Dania Tolulope, Secretary; Abraham Anuoluwapo, Women Leader; Adejobi Moria, Youth Leader; Adeola Moses, Director of welfare; Bada Feyisola

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated executives, the coordinator of Alimosho LG, David Oyenekan, appreciated the Lead Visioner of TEAM JANDOR, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran , for “bringing light to Alimosho Local Government”. Oyenekan noted that “the inauguration of the executives is a new beginning across the state”.