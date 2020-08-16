APC will win Ondo election by landslide, says Sanwo-Olu

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is optimistic that the party will win the October 10 election by a landslide.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said APC’s confidence in the governorship election is further buoyed by the giant strides of Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) in different areas of human endeavours during his first term in the State.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 104 members of the APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship election by the party’s Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni at APC’s Secretariat in Abuja on Saturday.

He assured President Muhammadu Buhari and APC leadership that Ondo will remain within the fold of the All Progressives Congress. In his acceptance speech, he pledged the commitment, passion and dedication of the National Campaign Council members to deliver Ondo State to APC come October 10.