Gunmen attack Yobe community, abduct village head and son

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a community in Yobe State. The attackers went into Mashio community in Fune Local Government Council and started shooting sporadically, abducting the village head, Isa Mai Buba, and his son.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, and Acting Chairman of the affected Local Government, Abubakar Kolere confirmed the incident.

They explained that the incident occurred on Saturday night, noting that the son of the village head escaped in the early hours of Sunday but his father is still in captivity. The attack comes a few days after 14 people were recently killed by gunmen at Ukuru village in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the attack and casualty figure in a statement.