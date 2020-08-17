Alleged Corruption: Maina deserves praise, not trial, Coalition tells FG

A Civil Society Group, Coalition for Justice and National Rebirth has urged the Federal Government to discontinue the trial of former chairman of presidential task force on pension reform, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The coalition said Maina should be praised and paid 5% of the total sum he helped the Federal Government to recover during his tenure as chairman of the pension task force.

The coalition’s spokesman, Shehu Abdullahi, noted that Maina ought to be celebrated and not prosecuted for assisting the Federal Government in recovery of N1.6 trillion and another N1.3trillion.

Abdullahi said Maina distinguished himself while holding the office, adding that he was able to uncover several accounts, which had been used to siphon money from the pension fund, thereby sanitizing the pension sector.

It noted that the media trial against his name dented the achievements recorded while in office and was unjustly perpetuated as Maina remained innocent until proven otherwise.