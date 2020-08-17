Bayelsa Election: I’ll appeal tribunal’s ruling – Diri

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has revealed that he will appeal the ruling by the tribunal nullifying his election as governor of the state. He also said that he has instructed his lawyers to file the necessary papers.

Governor Diri disclosed this shortly after the tribunal ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongly excluded the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) governorship candidate in the November 2019 election.

The governor said he has implicit confidence in the judiciary and he would triumph at the end. “We trust in the judiciary and we are appealing the judgement. With God on our side, we will get justice.

“This is a court of the first instance and I have instructed our lawyers to file an appeal. We have a right to appeal even up to the Supreme Court.”

The governor urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his supporters not to panic but continue to remain calm and law-abiding.