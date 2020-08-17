Ondo ZLP Governorship candidate, Ajayi picks running mate

The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has selected a running mate for the October 10, 2020 election. Ajayi who is the current Deputy Governor of the state picked Gboye Adegbenro as his running mate.

The ZLP candidate had last week officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ZLP in Akure, the Ondo state capital. Adegbenro was the Commissioner for Works under the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

He hails from Ilaramokin in Ifedore Local Government Area in the Central Senatorial District of the State. The submission of names of candidates for the Ondo governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) closes today.

Mr. Adegbenro’s name has however been forwarded to the commission.