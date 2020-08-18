Carrington offered me asylum in US during Abacha regime, Obasanjo pays tributes

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has paid tribute to the former American Ambassador in Nigeria, Walter Carrington, recalling how the envoy offered him political asylum in the United States during the regime of General Sani Abacha in 1995.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi on Tuesday, Obasanjo conveyed his condolence message to the wife of the late ambassador, Mrs Arese Carrington. The former President stated that he, however, turned down the asylum offer, despite its tempting and assuring nature.

“He offered me political asylum by his government in the US. That was both touching and assuring, but I decided that tempting and assuring as the offer was, I would not take it. I came back and was arrested and imprisoned by Abacha,” he said.

The ex-President also praised Carrington for the role he played in easing the move to democratic rule in the country. According to him, the envoy was one of the responsible, mature and respected voices to take Nigeria out of the unwholesome situation it had found itself.