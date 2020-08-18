Democratic convention: Michelle Obama blasts Trump

Michelle Obama has launched a stinging attack on US President Donald Trump as Democrats prepared to crown Joe Biden as their White House challenger. “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” said the former US first lady in an emotional recorded message to the Democratic convention.

Disaffected members of Mr Trump’s Republican party also piled in on him at the Democratic party conference. The election takes place on Tuesday 3 November. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Democrats scrapped plans for a crowded party extravaganza with balloon drops and all the other political razzmatazz in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

But it is unclear whether the largely virtual schedule of pre-recorded speeches with no live audience can generate the same level of enthusiasm as pre-pandemic gatherings of the party faithful.

Republicans will face the same challenge as they make their case for four more years in the White House at a drastically scaled-down convention next week.