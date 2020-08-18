Edo Poll: Buhari is ‘excited at the prospect’ of free, fair election – Oshiomhole

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to a free and fair governorship election in Edo State and is “excited at the prospect.”

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole quoted President Buhari as saying this when the duo met at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

He said he also briefed the President on happenings in Edo State and quoted Buhari as saying that anyone who engages in unlawful activities before during and after the Edo polls will face the law.

“The President is excited at the prospect of having a free and fair election devoid of violence and the fact that the laws are clear; when people misuse firearms, the laws are clear as to what should be done,” the former Edo governor told reporters after the meeting.

According to Oshiomhole, President Buhari has always emphasised that the rights of voters be respected.