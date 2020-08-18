Mali Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan visits Buhari in Abuja

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Jonathan was accompanied by members of the team on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Mission to Mali.

The details of the meeting are sketchy as at press time as State House reporters were not briefed afterwards. However, the meeting has ended and the former President has left the Presidential Villa. Jonathan’s visit to the villa comes barely a month after he met with his successor to brief him on the political development in Mali.

The former President who is part of the envoy from the West Africa bloc ECOWAS made a surprise visit to the Sahel on August 11, on the eve of opposition-led demonstrations against embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital Bamako that evening, Jonathan said “demonstrations do not solve problems per se” and talks would resolve the crisis. As part of the measures to broker peace in the country, West African leaders met on July 24 amid protests for the resignation of President Keita.

The day-long summit, however, ended without a deal to soothe the country’s escalating political crisis.