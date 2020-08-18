Nigeria confirms 417 new COVID-19 cases, set to resume international flights

Nigeria on Monday confirmed 417 fresh COVID-19 cases as the country announced the date for the resumption of international flights.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new infections in a tweet on its official handle.

The new infections were reported in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, taking Nigeria’s total COVID-19 pandemic figure to 49,485.

The NCDC data showed that Lagos state, the COVID-19 hotbed in the West African country had 207 new cases – the highest for the day; Kaduna – 44; Ondo – 38; Abia-28; Anambra – 21 and Plateau – 20.