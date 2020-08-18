Ogun Police parade pastor, who impregnated two sisters, 36 other suspected criminals

The Ogun State Police Command have paraded a 57-year-old pastor, Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa of the Church of the Lord of Israel who impregnated two sisters and duped the victim’s mother the sum of N1.5 million and 36 other criminal suspects. The suspects who were arrested for various criminal offenses, ranging from armed robbery, fraud, kidnapping, included a rapist, eight armed robbers, a fake lawyer, a car snatcher, one kidnapper and two land grabbers terrorising Ogijo area of the State.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun while parading the suspects, said they were arrested at different areas of the state between July and August. He said, assorted charms, locally made double barrel pistols, live cartridges among others were recovered from the suspects. Ajogun advised criminals in the state to submit their admonitions to the command, stating that the police had begun house to house search for illegal arms, assuring the command will hunt criminals in the state to their hideouts.

Speaking with journalists, Pastor Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa confessed to the crime but explained that he only impregnated only one of the sisters and was legally married to her with the consent of her parents. He stated that he was only possessed by evil spirits to have agreed to marry the sister, maintained that he would embark on prison evangelism if he gets second chance.

He however called on Nigerians to desist from condemning religious leaders, saying every religious leaders are faced with temptations from the devil.