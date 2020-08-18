PSG’s Mbappe fit for RB Leipzig semi-final

Kylian Mbappe is fit to start for Paris Saint-Germain against RB Leipzig in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final in Lisbon, says coach Thomas Tuchel. The French striker has been struggling with an ankle injury in recent weeks.

But he came off the bench to help PSG beat Atalanta in the last eight and has trained since that game last Wednesday. “He played for 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no reaction and had six days since to work on fitness, so of course he can start,” said Tuchel. “We will decide after training whether he can play 90 minutes.”

Mbappe, 21, came on last against Atalanta with his team trailing 1-0 to the Italian side but inspired PSG to a late victory, setting up the winner for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in injury time after Marquinhos had levelled in the 90th minute.

He has scored 30 in 35 appearances in all competitions this season, including five in eight in the Champions League.