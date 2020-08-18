Lagos for Lagos: Team Jandor to start grassroots Mobilization

– Oshodi LG, Isolo & Ejigbo LCDAs inaugurated

Political analysts have described the strategies deployed by Team Jandor, a Lagos based socio – political group, as all-encompassing in reaching out to the people at the grassroots, most especially, in Lagos state. This was contained in the speech of the Central Coordinator of the group, Funke Ijayekunle, during the inauguration of grassroots structures in Oshodi Local Government, Isolo and Ejigbo Local Council Development Areas respectively.

Ijayekunle also appreciated the members of the group for their commitment and humanitarian services which is felt across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs of the state. While informing the newly inaugurated members of the executives of the next stage of the grassroots mobilization, she said: “we have successfully inaugurated the structures at the grassroots across the state and the feedback we got is applaudable.

“The Lead Visioner, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran is happy at the development and he asked me to appreciate you for the good job.” “I am also happy to inform you that the next step of activities is go from door to door to preach the gospel of ‘Lagos for Lagos’ in a more intensive approach,” she added.

The newly inaugurated executives are:

Oshodi LG: Coordinator; Victoria Olubuse, Assistant Coordinator; Mrs. Aromasodun, Secretary; Mr. Akeem Olaogun, Women Leader; Mrs. Esther Adajearo, Youth Leader; Solomon Ogunsakin, Director of welfare; Alh. Azeez Raheem, Director of Mobilisation; Alhaja Falilatu Akeem.

Isolo LCDA: Coordinator; Yetunde Bello, Assistant Coordinator; Modinat Yusuf, Secretary; Toyin Adetola, Women Leader; Aminat Lawal Titilola, Youth Leader; Abdul – Fatai Akande, Director of welfare; Basirat Aregbesola, Director of mobilisation; Isikilu Rasheed.

Ejigbo LCDA: Coordinator; Nike Mudashiru, Assistant Coordinator; Lekan Musa, Secretary; Kolawole Lamidi, Women Leader; Mrs. R. Amidu, Youth Leader; Tajudeen Bakare, Director of welfare; Noimot Akamo, Director of Mobilisation; Afolabi Olaleye.

In her acceptance speech, the Coordinator of Oshodi Local Government, Mrs. Victoria Olubuse, noted that the people of Oshodi LG, as well as Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs are proud to associate with Team Jandor on its ‘Lagos for Lagos’ initiative. “This is what we have been waiting for, more people has shown interest and we are ready to welcome everyone,” she said.