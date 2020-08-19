Boko Haram: Group acknowledges Buhari’s efforts in liberating 5 states from terrorists

The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for liberating five states in the northeast from Boko Haram terrorists.

The group however, charged the Federal Government to begin rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in the states to avoid a resurgence.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the president of the group, Princess Ajibola said the military has indeed lived up to expectations by stamping out terrorists from Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states.

The centre further called on the Federal Government to ensure rapid infrastructural development to boost citizens’ living condition adding that the urgency requires all hands to be on deck as the military edges closer to wiping out remnants of insurgents from hideouts on the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin Region.