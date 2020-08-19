Nigerian High Commission closes Embassy in Canada

The Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has shutdown activities indefinitely. A statement posted on the High Commission’s website said the development followed the abuse of a system it put in place to attend to a limited number of persons due to COVID-19 protocols.

“The High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Canada wishes to inform Nigerian communities in Canada and the general public that the mission remains closed to the public,” it said. “The special intervention arrangement whereby emergency cases were being handled on a discretionary basis is hereby suspended.”

According to the Commission, the system was set up to help Nigerians who had compelling passport renewal request and wanted to assist them. “Our citizens for some reason chose to abuse this system, they would show up at the chancery without an appointment and insist on being attended to even on days when we were not open to the public at all,” the commission, however, said.

It explained that matters came to a halt on Friday, August, 14th when a group showed up at the High Commission and did not let the Embassy staff attend to those who had appointments.