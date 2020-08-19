Onu urges VC’s to implement 60/40 policy for national development

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has urged the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to implement the 60/40 ratio policy in favour of Science and Engineering courses, so as to stimulate innovation and economic growth for the nation.

Onu made this call when he received the Secretary-General, Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu A. Ochefu who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja. Onu also offered to assist Nigerian Universities in protecting their intellectual properties through patents, adding that inventors and innovators maybe discouraged if their intellectual outputs are not protected.

In his words, “Intellectual property must be protected because intellectual theft discourages innovation”. He said the Ministry, in collaboration with Universities, will continue to lead the way in ensuring that the Nigerian economy is transformed from resources to a knowledge and innovation-driven one. While saying Universities are critical in the journey of Nigeria’s future, he canvassed the need for Africa to embrace Technology so as to cope with the increase in its population.

He emphasized the need for Nigeria to embrace the new technology in view of its rising population, adding that in the next 30 years, Nigeria may be the third most populous nation in the world. Meanwhile, the Secretary-General, Association of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu A. Ochefu said that the Committee will work closely with government MDA’s to proffer solutions to local and international challenges.

He further said the Committee has come up with an innovation to help checkmate plagiarism and intellectual theft in the Universities.