Arotile’s Death: Suspect charged for culpable homicide

A Magistrate Court sitting in Kaduna State has charged the first suspect, Nehemiah Adejor, who drove the car that killed the Air Force Officer, Tolulope Arotile for culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy but not punishable by death.

The second and third suspects, Folorunsho Igbekele Faith and Gbayegun Deji who were charged in connection with the death of Nigeria’s first female fighter helicopter, flying officer Tolulope Arotile.

However, when the case came up at the Magistrate Court 1 on Thursday, the prosecution Counsel, DSP Martins D. Leo, prayed the court to discharge the second and third suspects, as their investigation did not find them wanting.

The DPP in his submission, told the court that there is no premeditation in the death of the Flying Officer Arotile, but there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the 1st suspect, Nehemiah Adejor for culpable homicide not punishable with death.

Ruling on the motion, the presiding Justice Benjamin Hassan, discharged the second and third suspects, based on the police investigation, which did not find them wanting in addition to the legal advice from the state’s Director of Public Prosecution, Bayero Dari that they have no case to answer.