Buhari reappoints Ugbo as Niger Delta Power Holding Company boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company for another four years.

He also approved the renewal of appointments of the company’s two executive directors. The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed these in a statement on Thursday titled “President approves renewal of NDPHC’s MD, Ugbo, executive directors for another for years.”

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

“This renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four years. “The appointment of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.” Akande did not name the three additional executive directors.