Lagos for Lagos: Ibile – Eko Forum kick-start grassroots mobilization

The Lagos indigenous group, Ibile – Eko Forum has commenced its mobilization meeting across the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Area of Lagos state.

The group which has its members spread across the 5 divisions of the state; Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe division has a record of high profiled Lagosians, with the aim to unite all the indigenous people of the state.

Confirming the news of the commencement of the mobilization meeting, the Grand patron of the group, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR), wrote on his official Instagram account, @officialJandor:

“IBILE EKO FORUM commences mobilization meeting across the state.

Noting the significance of the meeting, Jandor said it is “All for our #Lagos4lagos project.”

The Principal Coordinator of the Group, Hon. Bode Benson Makinde, had earlier ordered both the State and the Local Governments/Local Council Development Areas executives to kick start the mobilization meeting in line with the NCDC guidelines in order to ensure effective computation of the lists of new members and to rejig its feedback mechanism.