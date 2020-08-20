Mutiny: Coalition raises alarm, says enemies planning to use Senate to destabilise Nigeria’s democracy

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement says it has uncovered an evil plot by the opposition and other desperate elements to destabilise the administration of President Buhari with the aid of the National Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the convener, Sabo Odeh, said the alleged agents of darkness have finalised three mutineering strategies to dislodge President Buhari.

According to Odeh, the first is to raise motions on the floor of the hallowed chambers that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians in the area of security.

The Convener added that the legislators would then make bogus claims that appointees of the president are corrupt to taint his anti-corruption crusade in fulfilment of the desires of their sponsors who among others are out to discredit the president.

The coalition however advised Nigerians to learn from the Mali experience as those calling for mutiny in the military do not and will never mean well for democracy.