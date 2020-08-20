Revenue Generation: Senate to sanction CBN, NPA, NCC, NIMASA, others

– wants full blown investigation on Ministry of Interior’s contract with CONTEC

Senate’s joint committee on Finance and National Planning has threatened to sanction heads of some revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government if they fail to appear before it Thursday this week, to defend their positions as contained in the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, MTEF/FSP after being duly invited.

This is even as the committee called for full blown investigation on the contract entered into by the Ministry of Interior with Continental Transfer Technique Limited (CONTEC) for combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Alien Card (CERPAC), which has been robbing the Nation billions of Naira on yearly basis since 2007. The chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) made the threat while presiding at the beginning of a Five-Day Public Hearing on the 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP which saw some heads of the agencies not appearing at all or sending in officers that cannot speak to revenue figures of their agencies with any authority.

“He 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP was sent to the Senate on July 20 for consideration by President Muhammadu Buhari preparatory to the presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill. In line with the desire to achieve early passage of the budget to be in tandem with the January-December budget cycle, the Senate referred the MTEF/FSP to the joint Committee for consideration even while members are on recess.