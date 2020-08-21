Ban on Flights: FG vows to employ principle of reciprocity

As Nigeria gears up to resume international flights, the Federal Government has vowed to employ the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to restart operations.

Speaking on the flight ban imposed by some countries against Nigeria, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, explained that the Federal Government would not hesitate to mete out the same measure to those nations which he did not mention.

‘’The principle of reciprocity would be applied. The conditions you give Nigerians who travel to your country – we will apply the same thing,” the NCAA DG who represented the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Thursday.

“If you ban us from coming to your country, the same will apply the other way; we just hope for a level-playing field on the issue of reciprocity.’’ Despite fears about the safety of passengers, the NCAA DG gave an insight into preparations being made by the government.