DNC 2020: Biden vows to end Trump’s ‘season of darkness’

Core TV News
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 after winning the South Carolina primary. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Newly minted Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden said US President Donald Trump has “cloaked America in darkness for much too long”.

The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed “too much anger, too much fear, too much division”. His impassioned speech was the capstone of a political career spanning nearly half a century.

Mr Biden, 77, heads into the general election campaign with a clear lead in opinion polls over Mr Trump, 74. But with 75 days to go until the election the Republican president has plenty of time to narrow the gap.

