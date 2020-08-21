Hijrah 1442: Jandor congratulates Muslims on New Year

The Lead Visioner of Team Jandor, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, has congratulated Muslims all over the world, most especially in Lagos state on the beginning of a new Islamic calendar year.

Jandor also prayed that Almighty God heal the world of the COVID – 19 pandemic, with His abiding grace on the front line health workers and those that are sick. The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the apex umbrella body for Muslims in the country had declared Friday, August 21st as the first day of Muharram 1442 AH.

The commencement of the new Islamic year commemorates the official migration of Prophet Muhammad and Muslim community from Makkah to Madinah.

Jandor who also doubles as the Grand patron of Ibile – Eko Forum said “the Hijra calls for thanksgiving and sober reflection, a more reason why we have to do more to choose leaders with empathy and emotional intelligence who will abate every hardship experienced by the people.”