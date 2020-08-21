Nigeria adds 476 COVID-19 cases with seven more deaths

Nigeria on Thursday added 476 fresh COVID-19 cases with seven more deaths, taking the fatality figure to 992. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the latest COVID-19 figures in a tweet on its official handle.

Although Nigeria had reported fewer confirmed cases in recent weeks, Thursday’s new infections – in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory – take the total cases in the West African nation to 50,964. The country’s COVID-19 hotbed, Lagos, as has almost become the norm, recorded the highest number of fresh cases for the day – 235 – and is followed by the FCT with 44 more infections.

NCDC’s new data for the pandemic showed that Kaduna State had 41 new cases, Borno – 33, Plateau – 28, Abia – 13, Edo – 13; Rivers -12, Imo – 11, Oyo – 10 and Kano – 9. Seven more persons were infected with the virus in Kwara, Enugu – 5, Katsina – 5, Gombe – 4, Ogun – 4, Nasarawa -1 and Zamfara – 1.

Even though the casualty number is close to a thousand, 37,569 persons who contracted the disease have been successfully treated and discharged. As at 11:15 pm, August 20th, 2020, Nigeria, however, has 12,403 active COVID-19 cases.